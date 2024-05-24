WizzFinancial’s (FIN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
WizzFinancial Stock Performance
WizzFinancial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.98.
WizzFinancial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WizzFinancial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.