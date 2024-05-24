StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STNE. Citigroup lifted their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

