Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 931,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 98.6% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

