XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XPEL Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $32.07 on Friday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $886.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

