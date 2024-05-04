Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after buying an additional 702,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,146,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $569,001,000 after purchasing an additional 134,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,569,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,739,000 after purchasing an additional 287,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,586,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $158.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.