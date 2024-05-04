Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.8%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,225.67 and last traded at $1,232.92. Approximately 530,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,880,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,242.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,309.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,606.1% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

