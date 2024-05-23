Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

