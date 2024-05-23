JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $196.81 and last traded at $197.35. Approximately 1,652,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,250,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $565.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

