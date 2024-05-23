UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.37 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00008852 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.55 billion and approximately $2.37 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00123219 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,352,986 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,359,986.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.9911393 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,809,142.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

