Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. 8,948,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,508,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

