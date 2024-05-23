DORVAL Corp Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 0.2% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 109,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

WRB traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,760. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

