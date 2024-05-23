SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 427,976 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1,344.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,976 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 116,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,678. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

