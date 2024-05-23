Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 16,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 8,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,151. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

