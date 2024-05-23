SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 434,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 32.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 71,676 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of UNOV stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 5,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 709,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $70,984.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,118,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,857.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 1,330,070 shares of company stock valued at $140,474 in the last 90 days.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

