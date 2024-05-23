Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 2.4%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.15 and last traded at $175.70. 29,902,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 100,424,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

