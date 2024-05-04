iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 51,153 shares.The stock last traded at $60.11 and had previously closed at $59.91.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

