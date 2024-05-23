TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 220,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 210.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 375,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,647. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

