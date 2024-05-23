TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 517,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,149. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average is $142.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.