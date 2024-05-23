Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $453.52. 30,239,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,564,977. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $329.56 and a 12-month high of $460.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

