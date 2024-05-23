US Bancorp DE Buys 176 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $212,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.35. 1,126,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,500. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

