New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

