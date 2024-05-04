International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $53,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $825,440.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.8 %

INSW stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.27%.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

