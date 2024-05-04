Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NSC stock opened at $235.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

