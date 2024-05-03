Brokers Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.