Loews Corp Sells 42,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.64. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

