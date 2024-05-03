New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $157.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.50. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

