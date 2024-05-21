Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 390589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

PDCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,593 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

