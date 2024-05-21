Loews Corp Has $21.58 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Loews Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Loews Corp owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. 525,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

