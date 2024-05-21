Loews Corp Purchases 7,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Loews Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $694,985,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after acquiring an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,439,000 after purchasing an additional 159,303 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HCA traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,006. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.