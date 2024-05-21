Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 1,818 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter.

IWY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.38. 154,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,871. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

