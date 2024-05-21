ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Stake Raised by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 597.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.38% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 525.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 501,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,284. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.