Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 110,434 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. 230,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,072. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
