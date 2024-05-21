Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,019. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,345 shares of company stock worth $5,774,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
