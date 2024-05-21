Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.11 on Tuesday, reaching $185.06. 100,898,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,100,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

