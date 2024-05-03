Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

See Also

