139,540 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,327,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,545,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. 1,465,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

