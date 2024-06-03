Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $198,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,648,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,561,000 after acquiring an additional 721,910 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,509,000 after acquiring an additional 717,172 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $110.68 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

