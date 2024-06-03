California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 76,080 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 76,080 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $197,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.