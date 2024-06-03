California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $229,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global stock opened at $429.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

