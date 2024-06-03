Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $131.41 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

