The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $240,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Shares of BA opened at $182.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

