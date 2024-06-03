Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $226,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 144,327 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

