Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $250,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $307.09 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

