Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,431 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $176,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,542.1% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 11,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 209,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,390,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,361 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,471 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

