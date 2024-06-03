California State Teachers Retirement System Has $224.81 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $224,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,581,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $164.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

