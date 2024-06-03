Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 7,132 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 4.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after buying an additional 4,222,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.