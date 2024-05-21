Certified Advisory Corp Has $6.26 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 96,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 84,561 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 158,268,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 490,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,857. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

