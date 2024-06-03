Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $177,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 179,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 7,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

MDT opened at $81.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

