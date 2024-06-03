California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,779 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $190,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,479 shares of company stock worth $14,934,991. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $403.80 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $412.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.46 and its 200 day moving average is $367.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

