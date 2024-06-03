Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 60 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $531.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.87.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

